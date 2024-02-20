Bold Collective Announces Strategic Partnership With Taiv To Provide Trust And Transparency Around An Emerging Environment Within Connected TV

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Bold Collective, the digital anywhere marketplace, with focus areas around Connected TV ("CTV"), Audio, and Mobile, is announcing its strategic partnership with the out-of-home ("OOH") advertising group Taiv to offer a connected TV ("CTV") OOH opportunity to Bold Collective's CTV buyers.

Bold Collective's "digital anywhere marketplace" strives to provide its buyers with trust & transparency around the various channel marketplaces that exist within the ad tech ecosystem. Bold Collective is seeing a major convergence of advertiser spend from CTV into OOH and vice versa. These two channels, over time, may blend the way that brands look at TV screens, whether in the traditional sense of living room CTV screens, or Taiv's offering within OOH similar live streaming content.

Specifically, Taiv's ad units - strategically positioned alongside premium content, such as live sports - offer an increased level of engagement in high-traffic environments. With almost 1k venue locations and over 5k screens, with an average of eight screens per venue and numerous large format displays measuring over 10 feet, this partnership presents an effective new way for advertisers to connect with consumers while they are away from their homes and in more social environments, hitting yet another CTV touchpoint (e.g. out of home).

"We're extremely excited to introduce a new OOH CTV experience to our traditional CTV buyers within our marketplace. We provide our buyers transparency around this inventory type not being the 'traditional lean-back living room' CTV experience, but rather an alternative experience with similar outcomes," says Dan Alexander, CEO/Founder of Bold Collective. Alexander continues, "With our five years of building out our CTV marketplace, we have found that our buyers want transparency bundled into every dollar they are spending, as well as education around the user experience, in order to properly translate into their downstream campaign objectives. The Taiv partnership fits right in with our ever-expanding CTV marketplace."

"We are excited to work with Bold Collective to increase our reach and presence in the CTV OOH advertising space," said Tony Siconolfi, Chief Revenue Officer at Taiv. "Together, we're creating a unique offering to allow compelling marketing messages alongside premium live sports content, and we can't wait to see how advertisers take advantage of this offering."

About Bold Collective

Bold Collective is the digital anywhere marketplace, with current focus areas around Connected TV, Audio, and Mobile. We pride ourselves on providing brands with a marketplace that focuses on trust & transparency to drive results for their hard-earned marketing dollars.

About Taiv

Taiv uses AI to make business TV more engaging, profitable, and easier to manage, starting with bars and restaurants. We've built proprietary tech that uses computer vision to watch live TV and improve the content with contextually aware commercials, content, and games. Our tech also automates the manual AV tasks that venues have to do every day. For more information, visit .

