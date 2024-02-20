Keywords Studios And Modulate Partner To Enhance Online Community Health And Safety

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) DUBLIN, IRELAND and SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Keywords Studios, a global provider of creative and technology solutions to the video games industry, and Modulate, a prosocial voice intelligence company specializing in proactive voice moderation, have announced a new collaborative partnership to better support the Trust and Safety needs of game studios of all sizes. The collaboration aims to help Keywords' Trust and Safety clients maximize Modulate's ToxMod technology, while equipping Keywords Studios' superhero moderators with cutting-edge tools to drive a fun online gaming experience for players. ToxMod is a proactive voice moderation platform that uses machine learning and AI to combat online toxicity, streamlining and protecting moderation teams and enabling community and moderation teams to build healthier online communities.

Sharon Fisher, Head of Trust & Safety at Keywords Studios, explained the importance of this collaboration. "A safe and inclusive community drives engagement and retention. Technology like ToxMod not only shortens the reaction speed and extends the reach of our moderation teams, but also significantly improves the online gaming experience for players," she said. "By combining Modulate's Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Keywords' Human Intelligence (HI), we can proactively protect our clients and their users from unwanted voice content, while striving to ensure a safe working environment for our superhero moderators."

Mike Pappas, CEO at Modulate, highlights additional benefits of the partnership. "Despite being an AI company, we've long emphasized that AI cannot do it alone. To navigate the complexities of human interactions, the speed and efficiency of AI must be paired with the care and nuance of human moderators. That's why we're so excited to partner with Keywords Studios, whose superhero moderators demonstrate a level of passion and understanding for community safety beyond compare."

As Keywords Studios and Modulate deepen their collaborative relationship, the focus remains on harnessing the scalability and accuracy of AI to augment the capabilities of human intelligence - creativity, empathy, and passion. In the realm of community moderation, AI can significantly enhance the efficiency and reach of moderation teams. It can quickly analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, flag potential issues and help protect players in a timely manner. However, it is the human moderators who bring the nuanced understanding of context, empathetic communication, cultural sensitivities, and a game's mechanics and code of conduct that are crucial in managing online communities effectively.

This understanding of the synergy between AI and HI forms the basis of this partnership. Keywords' Innovation team aims to maximize the use of AI technologies like ToxMod to foster healthier online communities and provide a safer working environment for their superheroes.

About Keywords Studios ( )

Keywords Studios is an international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle through its Create, Globalize and Engage service lines to a large blue-chip client base across the globe.

Keywords Studios has a strong market position, providing services to 24 of the top 25 most prominent games companies. Across the games and entertainment industry, clients include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Konami, Microsoft, Netflix, Riot Games, Square Enix, Supercell, TakeTwo, Tencent and Ubisoft. Recent titles worked on include Starfield, Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, Clash Royale and Doom Eternal. Keywords Studios is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (KWS.L).

About Modulate

Modulate builds prosocial voice technology that combats online toxicity and elevates the health and safety of online communities. ToxMod, Modulate's proactive voice moderation platform, empowers community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harms - without having to rely on player reports. ToxMod is proven to reduce exposure to severe toxicity by 50% or more, decreasing churn and increasing player retention and engagement. Modulate's advanced machine learning frameworks have helped customers like Activision, Riot Games, Rec Room, Schell Games, and many more to protect tens of millions of players against online toxicity to ensure safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.

Visit Modulate at modulate to learn more, and follow Modulate on LinkedIn and X .

