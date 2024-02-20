Santa Monica Welcomes First Non Alcoholic Bar

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Kavahana proudly announces the grand opening of its kava nectar bar, the first of its kind in the United states, located in the heart of Santa Monica. Blocks away from the beach, Kavahana's brick & mortar celebrates a South Pacific and Hawaiian drink, as seen at Smorgasburg LA , with an abundance of unique, modern flavor twists that are surprisingly tingly to the palate. The grand opening, which took place on February 10th, was a day filled with joy, relaxation, and non-alcoholic socializing, drawing inspiration from a drink tradition that spans over 3000 years.

Hannah Wilen and Neil Bhatia, founders of Kavahana, pictured with Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock

Co-founded by Hannah Wilen, Kavahana is a testament to her vision of infusing the traditional earthy and peppery notes of kava nectar with bold flavor combinations like blue spirulina, matcha, rose, cardamom and ube. A crowd favorite, "Beach Nectar," was the highlight of their debut at Smorgasburg, where they have continued building the community and environment catered to curious locals.

Kavahana's "Beach Nectar," a crowd favorite at Smorgasburg

Kavahana's Co-Founder, Neil Bhatia, remarked, "With our new Santa Monica location, we aspire to become a vital part of both the local community and the greater Los Angeles area, establishing ourselves as a leading destination for non-alcoholic social gatherings and a beacon for those seeking a unique and inclusive social experience."

Kavahana at Smorgasburg LA

Kavahana's journey began as a vibrant pop-up sensation, making waves in the local rave scene, farmer's markets such as Brentwood Farmers Market and Mar Vista Farmers Market, and night markets for the sober-curious. They even managed to be vendors at two of the most iconic food events known to Los Angeles, including 626 Night Market and Smorgasburg. Their appearance at Smorgasburg was made permanent, another occasion of positive momentum for the first suppliers of kava nectar at any market in California. Kavahana continues evolving, captivating the taste buds of consumers seeking a unique and alcohol-free experience.

What is Kava Nectar?

Kava nectar is swiftly gaining popularity among those seeking non-alcoholic options, renowned for its unique, soothing properties and its intriguing tongue-tingling. Inspired by the natural kava root beverage from the Pacific Islands, traditionally embraced as a mindful, non-impairing alternative to traditional spirits, appeals to a diverse array of enthusiasts - from athletes and health-conscious individuals to the artistically inspired and those exploring sober curiosity. Its versatility and unique charm are quickly making it an integral part of Los Angeles' vibrant social tapestry.

Kavahana is on a mission to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture, support the local Pacific Islander community, and spread the joy of kava nectar throughout Los Angeles. Their commitment to this recognition shines through in every aspect, from crafting flavorful drinks that pay homage to rich cultural tapestry, to creating an inviting space for the community to experience it all in.

At Kavahana, it's not just about the beverages; it's an experience that goes beyond taste. As they bring the first and only kava nectar bar to LA, guests can anticipate not only delicious drinks, but also the unique sensation of tongue tingles (hence their trademarked phrase, "live tingly") making each sip a journey of its own. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Jey Mindes

Community Manager, Kavahana

[email protected]

SOURCE: Kavahana