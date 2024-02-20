Legacy 7On7 Football League Announces Partnership With Snipback AI For Filming League Play

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Legacy 7on7 Football League is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Snipback AI, a leading provider of cutting-edge video technology solutions, to revolutionize the filming and coverage of league play.

BRIGHTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The Legacy 7on7 Football League is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Snipback AI, a leading provider of cutting-edge video technology solutions, to revolutionize the filming and coverage of league play. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the viewing experience for fans and elevating the profile of the league on a global scale.

Legacy 7x7 Filmed with SnipBack

As part of the partnership, Snipback AI will leverage its state-of-the-art video capture and editing technology to produce high-quality footage of Legacy 7on7 league match ups. Through advanced algorithms and innovative features, Snipback AI will provide viewers with immersive, dynamic, and personalized highlights, allowing fans to relive the excitement of every play, touchdown, and interception with unparalleled clarity and precision.

"We are thrilled to partner with Snipback AI to bring our fans closer to the action than ever before," said Cody Patton, Assistant National Director. "Snipback AI's expertise in video technology and commitment to innovation align seamlessly with our vision of delivering an exceptional viewing experience. With their support, we are excited to showcase the athleticism, skill, and passion of our athletes in a way that captivates audiences and amplifies the excitement of Legacy 7on7 football."

Snipback AI's cutting-edge platform will enable fans to engage with league content in new and exciting ways, offering features such as instant replay, slow motion, and multi-angle perspectives to provide comprehensive coverage of each game. Whether watching from home or on the go, viewers can customize their viewing experience, creating personalized highlight reels and sharing memorable moments with friends and fellow fans across social media platforms.

"We are proud to partner with Legacy 7on7 Football League to redefine the standard of sports broadcasting," said Ryan Trevithick, VP of Business and Product Development. "Our mission at Snipback AI is to enhance the way fans experience live events, and we are excited to collaborate with Legacy 7on7 to deliver innovative, immersive, and engaging content that showcases the talent and excitement of 7on7 football."

Through this partnership, Legacy 7on7 Football League and Snipback AI are committed to pushing the boundaries of sports entertainment, empowering fans to connect with their favorite teams and athletes in new and meaningful ways. Together, they aim to create unforgettable moments, inspire the next generation of athletes, and elevate the legacy of 7on7 football on a global stage.

For more information about Legacy 7on7 Football League and Snipback AI, visit Legacy 7x7 and SnipBack , and follow them on social media @legacyMI_Fball and @snipbackapp.

Contact Information

Jeff Richards

Marketing Manager, SnipBack AI

[email protected]

312.906.7901

SOURCE: SnipBack AI

View the original press release on newswire.