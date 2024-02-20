Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Participates In Discussions Organized By Atlantic Council In Washington

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has participated
in the discussions organized by the Atlantic Council, one of the
influential analytical centers operating in Washington, the U.S, Azernews reports.
The discussions held in the format of a business lunch moderated
by Landon Derentz, senior director at the Atlantic Council Global
Energy Center. He highlighted the strategic role of Azerbaijan,
which is located in an important geopolitical position, in the
security of energy supplies to Europe, especially through the
Southern Gas Corridor. The participants reviewed the policy of
Azerbaijan, a host country of COP29, on accelerating the energy
transition at the national and global levels, decarbonization,
reducing methane emissions and climate financing, and its course on
the development of renewable energy.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan's independent energy policy was
developed from the very beginning on the basis of close partnership
with the United States, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that
this partnership has always been of exceptional importance in the
implementation of energy security initiatives of Azerbaijan, the
oil and gas export from the Caspian Sea to world markets. The
Minister noted that at present Azerbaijan has taken important steps
to become a renewable energy supplier after oil and gas and to
implement a huge green energy corridor to transport this energy to
Europe.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the state policy of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev prioritizing
the development of Azerbaijan as a country of green growth by 2030
gave a powerful impetus to the transformation of the energy sector.
“The development of the liberated territories as a green energy
zone, the implementation of industrial-scale green energy projects
with international energy companies, the implementation of reforms
promoting radical changes in the field of energy, as well as the
accession of our country to initiatives to reduce emissions show
that Azerbaijan is determined to implement the green agenda. The
Minister stressed the importance of global solidarity regarding the
energy transition and financing to achieve climate goals. It was
noted that Azerbaijan will successfully lead international efforts
to accelerate the green energy development and protect the
ecological balance,” he added.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim,
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of
Energy Resources Laura Lochman, state officials on energy and
climate issues, representatives of international energy companies
and organizations attended the meeting.
