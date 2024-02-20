Eurozone Current Account Surplus Up In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The current account surplus in the euro area grew to €32 million
($34.5 billion) in December 2023, according to official data
released on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The figure was up from a €22 billion surplus in the previous
month, the European Central Bank said in a statement.
"Surpluses were recorded for goods (€35 billion) and services
(€16 billion), while deficits were recorded for secondary income
(€13 billion) and primary income (€ 5 billion)," it said.
In 2023, the current account balance posted a surplus of €260
billion or 1.8% of euro area GDP, shifting from a €82 billion
deficit or 0.6% of euro area GDP in 2022.
The improvement last year was led by a switch from a deficit of
€81 billion to a surplus of €274 billion for goods, and, to a
lesser extent, by a smaller deficit for secondary income (down from
€172 billion to €160 billion).
