EBRD, Green Climate Fund Offer €26Mln For First Waste Treatment Plant In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian capital city of Tbilisi will have its first waste
treatment plant to improve solid waste management and disposal
thanks to a new €26 million funding from the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and the Green Climate Fund, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Ministry of Finance said a loan agreement was signed on
Tuesday between the Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and Alkis
Vryenios Drakinos, the Regional Director of the EBRD for the
Caucasus.
In his turn, Drakinos said the Bank has been cooperating with
the city and the Ministry of Finance to implement“several
important” projects to“help make Tbilisi greener”.
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze added the new project would“lay the
foundation” for separation in waste collection and treatment in
Georgia, calling it a“very important” step forward for locals and
for the environment.
The EBRD said the Tbilisi Waste Processing Project would
prioritise the redirection of waste away from the sanitary landfill
for comprehensive waste treatment, including mechanical and
biological treatment and recovery of recyclable materials.
The construction of the waste treatment plant in Tbilisi will be
supported with €22 million from the EBRD and up to €4 million from
the Green Climate Fund - the latter established through the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The project will be implemented by Tbilisi City Hall through
Tbilservice Group, a cleaning and waste management company.
