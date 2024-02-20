In South Korea, Over 6.4 K Trainee Doctors Resign In Protest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva
More than 6.4 thousand trainee doctors have submitted their
resignations in the Republic of Korea. Thus, they protested against
the government's plan to increase the number of medical students, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.
Already 6,415 trainee doctors in 100 hospitals have submitted
applications for dismissal, and about 1,600 of them have already
resigned.
The country's Ministry of Health has ordered 757 trainee doctors
to return to work.
According to the latest data, there are about 13 thousand
trainee doctors in the republic. There are not enough workers, but
there have been no serious disruptions in the provision of medical
services so far.
Some operations that do not require emergency intervention have
been postponed. 12 military hospitals have opened, which have
expressed their willingness to accept patients within their
walls.
The increase in the country's medical school admission quota by
2,000 people is being implemented by the Government in order to
address the shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and in
basic medical fields such as high-risk surgery, pediatrics and
obstetrics. However, from the point of view of doctors, such quotas
will jeopardize the quality of medical education and services.
