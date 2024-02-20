President Ilham Aliyev's Official Visit To Türkiye In Spotlight Of Turkish Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Türkiye, as well as
Azerbaijan's impressive achievements made under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The articles, published at“Sözçü”,“Hürriyet”,“Yeniçağ”,
“Sabah”,“Aydinlik”,“Posta”,“Türkiye” newspapers and other
publications mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to
Türkiye would contribute to the further development of mutually
beneficial cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the
domains of economy, trade, transport-transit and energy.
The articles featured remarks by the Azerbaijani and Turkish
Presidents regarding trade turnover, construction of a pipeline and
railway for the transportation of natural gas from Türkiye to
Nakhchivan, as well as energy projects.
The publications also hailed the political support of the Turkic
states to Azerbaijan, underlining that Türkiye supports Azerbaijan
both diplomatically and militarily.
