Ukrainian PM Meets With Japanese Mps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation in the restoration of Ukraine has been discussed at a meeting with the Japan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary friendship group.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The Japanese parliament is united in the issue of supporting Ukraine. I was convinced of this during a meeting with the Japan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary friendship group, where representatives of almost all parliamentary groups were present," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that Russia's occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol began ten years ago on February 20, and today heavy fighting is going on in eastern Ukraine.

He thanked Japan for financial aid, humanitarian initiatives, and the transfer of non-lethal defensive equipment that helps save the lives of soldiers on the battlefield.

"The focus is on strengthening cooperation in recovery," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he thanked Japanese lawmakers and the Japanese people for their strong support and assistance to the Ukrainian state.

Shmyhal said earlier that Japan should become a leader of the economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram