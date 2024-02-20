Three Injured In Russian Attack On Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military on Tuesday attacked the Nikopol district in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Already three injured today in the Nikopol district. The enemy attacked the district center and the Chervonohryhorivka community. An 87-year-old woman suffered a serious hand injury. She is in grave condition. The doctors are doing everything they can," he wrote.
A 41-year-old man was hospitalized in a moderate condition, and a 59-year-old man will be treated at home.
The attack also damaged cars, private houses, and utility systems.
