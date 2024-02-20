US Sanctions Russians Involved In Lockbit Cybercrime

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against two Russians involved in the hacking activities of the LockBit group, which is engaged in blocking critical networks abroad and demanding money for the resumption of work.

This is stated in the official report of the US Treasury Department, Ukrinform reported.

“Today, the United States is designating two individuals who are affiliates of the Russia-based ransomware group LockBit. This action is the first in an ongoing collaborative effort with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our international partners targeting LockBit”, the statement said.

Thus, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Ivan Kondratiev, the head of the National Risk Society organization in Novomoskovsk, which is part of the LockBit group. In addition, restrictions have been imposed on Artur Sunhatov, one of the active operatives using LockBit software.

Hungary not to block 13th package ofagainst Russia - Szijjarto

At the same time, it is noted that the Russian Federation continues to provide sanctuary to cybercriminals who are free to carry out attacks against the United States, its allies, and partners. Such attacks often target critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and financial institutions.

As reported, the United States government has consistently identified and imposed sanctions against hacker groups and individuals involved in these activities in the Russian Federation. In particular, last year, the United States, in coordination with Australia and the United Kingdom, imposed sanctions against the Trickbot Cybercrime Group.