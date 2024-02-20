Russian Troops Hit Car In Kharkiv Region - Two Dead And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers hit a civilian car with a drone in the Kupiansk district, killing two people and injuring one.

The head of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"These people have just been killed by a Russian kamikaze drone. Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district - a civilian car with just local people. There was a woman and two men inside - both died on the hit site. The woman was evacuated to the hospital," the post reads.

Zelensky talks with residents ofregion

Bolvinov added that the details of the strike are being investigated.

As reported, last week, 10 residents were killed and 11 injured in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian airstrikes.