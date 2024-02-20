Enemy Tries To Advance Near Synkivka, 40 Attacks Repelled In Six Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the frontline in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, there were 50 combat clashes with Russian occupation forces.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 20, there were 50x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 1x missile and 99x air strikes, carried out 82x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Katerynivka (Kharkiv oblast). More than 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka, Klyusy (Chernihiv oblast), Stara Huta, Kucherivka, Nova Sloboda, Volfyne, Myropillya, Stepok, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Pletenivka, Budarky, Ambarne, Stroivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the adversary made 2x unsuccessful assault attempts near Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Hlushkivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Vyimka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Virolyubivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10x attacks in the vicinities of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sjeverne, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes near Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Tonenke, Karlivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 17x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Novopavlivka axis: the occupiers made 6x unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical situation south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Vodyane and Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vodyane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks in the vicinities of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). More than 20x settlements, including Levadne, Poltavka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the enemy made 1x attempt to assault positions of Ukrainian troops. The city of Kherson, the settlements of Ponyativka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav (Kherson oblast), and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

During the day of February 20, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 10x concentrations of troops, 5x air defense systems of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 9x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment, 10x artillery systems of the russian invaders.