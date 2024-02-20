White House Plans To Announce Major Sanctions Package Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the U.S. government plans to announce a new major package of sanctions against Russia in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and all Russia's actions over the course of the war in Ukraine.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said this during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“It's clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Navalny's death. In response, at President Biden's direction, we will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this week,” said the White House spokesman.

He noted that the sanctions would hold Russia accountable for its actions related to Navalny and Ukraine.

Additionally, the White House spokesman emphasized that the most effective response to Putin and his regime's actions would be for Congress to pass a bill providing additional funding for aid to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week U.S. President Joe Biden stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was personally responsible for the death of his opponent Alexei Navalny.