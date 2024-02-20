Russians Attack Industrial Area And Residential Buildings In Kramatorsk, Injuring Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked an industrial area and residential buildings in Kramatorsk, injuring three civilians.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk came under enemy fire once again. At approximately 8 p.m. today, two explosions were reported in the city. The industrial zone and residential buildings were targeted by Russian forces,” noted Filashkin.

Russians shellregion during day, one injured

Filashkin stated that there are currently three civilians wounded and several high-rise buildings damaged.

“The final consequences of the shelling are still being determined,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 18, two houses were completely destroyed and 137 others were damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk.