Azerbaijani-US Energy Partnership Holds Great Importance - Energy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The partnership
between Azerbaijan and the United States is of special importance
in implementing Azerbaijan's energy security initiatives and
delivering Caspian Sea oil and gas resources to global markets,
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the
discussions organized by the Atlantic Council, one of the
influential think tanks operating in the US, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.
During the debates, hosted by the Director General of the
Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, the Southern Gas
Corridor's vital role in ensuring Europe's energy security was
highlighted. Azerbaijan, the COP29 host, presented its policies on
accelerating the energy transition at the national and global
levels, decarbonization, methane emissions reduction, and climate
finance, as well as the path for renewable energy development.
Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan's energy policy was designed from
the start to have a strong relationship with the United States.
"Azerbaijan is presently taking significant measures toward
becoming a renewable energy supplier and developing a green energy
corridor for transportation to Europe," the press service of the
Ministry of Energy says.
Note that President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev's
policy, which prioritizes Azerbaijan's development as a green
growth country by 2030, has provided a significant push for the
reform of the energy industry.
"Azerbaijan's green agenda includes developing freed territories
into green energy zones, implementing industrial-scale green energy
projects with international energy firms, and participating in
initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the report
says.
The Minister of Energy stressed the necessity of global
solidarity in energy transition and financing to meet climate
goals, and Azerbaijan will successfully lead worldwide efforts to
accelerate the development of green energy and protect the
environment.
The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United
States, Khazar Ibrahim, Advisor to the US Deputy Secretary of State
for Energy Diplomacy Laura Lockman, government officials on energy
and climate issues, and representatives from international energy
companies and organizations.
