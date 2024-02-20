State Secretary Of Dagestan Of Russian Federation Congrats President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. State Secretary of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Magomed-Sultan Magomedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

