Turkish Media Focusing On President Ilham Aliyev's Official Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham
Aliyev's official visit to Türkiye and discussions with President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on prospects of cooperation between the two
nations once again demonstrate that the two fraternal states have a
unified attitude toward the processes taking place around the
globe, the Turkish media publications say, Trend reports.
Turkish newspapers Sözçü, Hürriyet, Yeniçag, Sabah, Aydinlık,
Posta, Türkiye, and other media noted that the visit of the
Azerbaijani head of state will greatly contribute to the
development of mutually beneficial cooperation ties between the two
brotherly countries in economic, trade, transportation, transit,
and energy fields.
Selcuk Böke, the author of the story in the Hürriyet daily, says
that the present volume of trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is
$7.5 billion, with the parties aiming to grow this figure to $15
billion. According to the journalist, increased trade turnover
benefits both countries' socioeconomic status and economic
progress.
According to a Yeniçağ daily story, a pipeline and railroad are
being planned to deliver natural gas from Türkiye to Nakhchivan. It
claims that cooperation in transportation and transit enables both
countries to become a transportation corridor between Asia and
Europe. Furthermore, the expansion of transit and transportation
communication provides states with both economic and political
gains.
The newspaper highlights the two countries' tight cooperation in
the energy industry as well. According to the author of the
article, Turkish-Azerbaijani collaboration in this area is
improving. Azerbaijan presently sells nine billion cubic meters of
natural gas to Türkiye, with plans to expand this number in the
future.
Referring to an article in the Sabah newspaper, the decision to
conduct the next meeting of heads of state of the Organization of
Turkic Republics in the town of Shusha, which was liberated from
occupation in June of this year, demonstrates the political support
of Azerbaijan's Turkic republics.
As Posta writes, Türkiye will always help Azerbaijan in its efforts
to preserve long-term stability in the region, both diplomatically
and militarily.
The author of the article in Türkiye newspaper underlines that the
Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway line will
play an essential role in international cargo transportation as
well as expanding trade between the two nations.
In general, the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to
Türkiye was the primary topic of discussion in the fraternal
country's media. The news broadcasts also discussed Azerbaijan's
achievements as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful
policy.
