Turkish Media Focusing On President Ilham Aliyev's Official Visit To Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Türkiye and discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on prospects of cooperation between the two nations once again demonstrate that the two fraternal states have a unified attitude toward the processes taking place around the globe, the Turkish media publications say, Trend reports.

Turkish newspapers Sözçü, Hürriyet, Yeniçag, Sabah, Aydinlık, Posta, Türkiye, and other media noted that the visit of the Azerbaijani head of state will greatly contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation ties between the two brotherly countries in economic, trade, transportation, transit, and energy fields.



Selcuk Böke, the author of the story in the Hürriyet daily, says that the present volume of trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is $7.5 billion, with the parties aiming to grow this figure to $15 billion. According to the journalist, increased trade turnover benefits both countries' socioeconomic status and economic progress.

According to a Yeniçağ daily story, a pipeline and railroad are being planned to deliver natural gas from Türkiye to Nakhchivan. It claims that cooperation in transportation and transit enables both countries to become a transportation corridor between Asia and Europe. Furthermore, the expansion of transit and transportation communication provides states with both economic and political gains.



The newspaper highlights the two countries' tight cooperation in the energy industry as well. According to the author of the article, Turkish-Azerbaijani collaboration in this area is improving. Azerbaijan presently sells nine billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye, with plans to expand this number in the future.

Referring to an article in the Sabah newspaper, the decision to conduct the next meeting of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic Republics in the town of Shusha, which was liberated from occupation in June of this year, demonstrates the political support of Azerbaijan's Turkic republics.



As Posta writes, Türkiye will always help Azerbaijan in its efforts to preserve long-term stability in the region, both diplomatically and militarily.



The author of the article in Türkiye newspaper underlines that the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway line will play an essential role in international cargo transportation as well as expanding trade between the two nations.

In general, the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Türkiye was the primary topic of discussion in the fraternal country's media. The news broadcasts also discussed Azerbaijan's achievements as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy.

