Head Of Georgian Parliament Delegation Sends Letter To PACE President Regarding Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Givi Mikanadze,
the head of the Georgian Parliament's delegation to the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), wrote a
letter to PACE Chairman Theodoros Roussopoulos regarding the
decision to refuse to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani
Parliament delegation adopted at the PACE session, Trend reports, referring to the Department of Public Relations and Press
Service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.
The letter expresses concern over the fact that such decisions
are taken without thorough discussion of possible negative
consequences for the future relations of PACE with Azerbaijan and
the South Caucasus as a whole, as well as for the future of PACE
itself.
According to the head of the Georgian delegation to this
structure, such a resolution makes it impossible to cooperate and
exchange views with Azerbaijan in the future within the framework
of PACE. This circumstance will hurt the interaction between PACE
and the South Caucasus region.
This decision also damages the reputation of the Council of
Europe as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation. In
addition to contradicting the values and commitments of the Council
of Europe, this resolution may also lead to further polarization
and undermine the particularly valuable and trust-based cooperation
between the PACE member states.
Considering the above-mentioned, Givi Mikanadze urges to
reconsider the resolution on the refusal to ratify the credentials
of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to avoid the
harmful consequences of this decision.
The letter concludes by expressing confidence that the repeal of
this resolution will serve the interests of the Council of
Europe.
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107876717
