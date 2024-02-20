Times Of India Sports Awards 2024 Gears Up To Honor Sporting Excellence In Lucknow On February 23Rd

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, February 20, 2024: The excitement is mounting as the much-awaited Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) 2024 gears up to honor the nation's sporting heroes on February 23 at Centrum, Lucknow. TOISA, India's first popular choice for multi-disciplinary sports awards, is all set to bring together the who's who of the sports world, government officials, and entertainment luminaries for an evening of celebration and recognition.



Established in 2015 as a national social responsibility by the Times of India group, TOISA has become a beacon for recognising and motivating sports talent in India. With a legacy of five spectacular editions, TOISA 2024 is a grand celebration of excellence across 22 sports disciplines.



Continuing the tradition of having distinguished mentors, TOISA 2024 is honored to have Mr. Mahesh Bhupathi as the Mentor for the evening. His commitment to promoting sports aligns seamlessly with the TOISA mandate, and his presence adds a unique flavor to this year's edition.



In the past, TOISA has been graced by legendary sports personalities, including Carl Lewis, Nadia Comaneci, and P. Gopichand. This year, continuing the tradition, the event is set to host iconic figures such as Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi, Mary Kom, Anju Bobby George, and many more.



The star-studded guest list includes luminaries from various sports, promising an evening filled with glitz, glamour, and heartfelt recognition. Athletes such as Mirabai Chanu, Gagan Narang, Rani Rampal, and others are expected to be in attendance, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.



Commenting on the anticipated event, Puneet Gupt, COO of Times Internet, said, "As we approach TOISA 2024 in Lucknow, the collaboration between TOISA and the UP government has played a crucial role in establishing a leading industry platform that acknowledges sporting achievements and highlights the state's immense talent. We take pride in contributing to this initiative and sincerely thank the UP government for its commitment to promoting a sports culture and recognising its societal impact. Our joint efforts are shaping a promising future for Indian sports, and TOISA 2024 underscores the success of the partnership between TOISA and the visionary leadership of Uttar Pradesh."



TOISA 2024 will witness the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the UP Award for Change Maker Of The Year will acknowledge individuals who have played a pivotal role in transforming the sports landscape in Uttar Pradesh.



About TOISA:



The Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) is India's premier multi-disciplinary sports award, recognising and honoring athletes and para-athletes across 22 sports disciplines. Conceived in 2015 by the Times of India group, TOISA is a celebration of sporting excellence and a platform for motivating India's sports talents.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...

Mobile:- 9350203888