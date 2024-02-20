Qatar: We Received Confirmation From Hamas Over Medical Aid Shipment To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Qatar Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that they received a confirmation from Hamas over a shipment of medicine and began commencement of their delivery to beneficiaries in Gaza strip.

Spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari confirmed to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the successful delivery, which was implemented according to an agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar in cooperation with France last month.

The agreement included the entry of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza strip, especially the most affected and damaged areas.

The spokesperson also affirmed the continuation of Qatar's efforts in mediation with regional and international partners, specifically in the hostage exchange and medical evacuation, which are a part of Qatar's efforts to end the war in Gaza. (end)

