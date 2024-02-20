India To Host Raisina Dialogue With Participation Of 115 Nations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- India on Tuesday said that it will host the ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue from 21-23 February with participation from around 115 countries.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Raisina Dialogue which is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics to address the most challenging issues facing the global community will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow with Greek Prime Minister lKyriakos Mitsotakis joining as chief guest.

"The 9th Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading Think Tanks, and youth," the statement said.

Tech Frontiers, Peace with the Planet, War & Peace, Decolonizing Multilateralism, the Post 2030 Agenda and Defending Democracy are the major topics of the Raisina Dialogue which adopted 'Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create' as its theme this year.

It is expected that around 2500 participants from 115 countries will join the Dialogue. (end)

atk







