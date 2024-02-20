Kuwait's Amir Visits Qatar Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Tuesday Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifah Al-Thani at Wajba Palace. (end)
