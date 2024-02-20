Bahraini SCE, US Energy Department Organizes Regional Safety Atomic Workshop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), in cooperation with the United States Department of Energy, organized a regional workshop on safety protocols regarding small quantity nuclear particles, with Kuwait participating.

The SCE said in a statement that Bahrain hosted the regional workshop, and international experts attended to cooperate between US Department of Energy and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The aim of the workshop was discussing the best application of safety protocols as per IAEA safeguards agreement, in particular, safety protocols regarding small quantity nuclear particles, and enhance legislative understanding to all participants, the SCE added.

The workshop included lectures on theory, practical exercises and simulations of national and international inspection processes to enhance the exchange of information and expertise among participants and broaden the scope of relationships between them, added the SCE.

The SCE praised the work of the US Department of Energy on applying nuclear safety protocols and the Department's role in providing aid and expertise for other countries' development.

The workshop included participants from Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Bahrain, which make up the countries that apply nuclear safety protocols. It also included six experts in nuclear safety from the US and the IAEA. (end)

kna









MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107876705