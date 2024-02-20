US Vetoes Draft Resolution On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The United States vetoed Tuesday a draft resolution presented to the UN Security Council on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

There were 13 votes in favor and the United Kingdom abstained.

Before the voting process, Algeria's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama said that the resolution was a result of detailed discussions, calling on the UNSC to take an action to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He elaborated that the Council - could not afford passivity - in the face of what is unfolding in Gaza.

After one month of issuing the orders of the International Court of Justice, there is no hope improve situation in Gaza, he said.

Meanwhile, US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution presented to the Council would not achieve peace.

She pointed to negotiations on the release of captives, and a US draft resolution to be presented later to the Council.

She added her country was vetoing the resolution due to concerns that it would jeopardize talks seeking to reach a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A temporary ceasefire truce is paramount to deliver aid to the Palestinian needy, she said.

The Algerian resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza for humanitarian reasons, and rejects forced displacement of civil Palestinians.

It called on all parties to comply with their commitments by the virtue of international law, and an unconditioned and immediate release of all captives.

It also renewed its call for the full and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid without any restrictions to the whole Strip, with sufficient quantities to meet the needs of Gazans. (end)

