46 Israeli Soldiers Sustain Injuries In Gaza Battles In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced Tuesday evening that 46 of its soldiers had sustained injuries in the last 24 hours in battles in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of soldiers injured since the start of the war to more than 3,000.According to Israeli media, six injured soldiers from Gaza were admitted to Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv, with two of them listed as critically injured.The occupying army first revealed the updated toll earlier today, after saying that 22 officers and soldiers had been injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip over the previous 24 hours.