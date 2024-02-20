Forum On Rural Economic Growth To Kick Off In Amman Next Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- The Rural Economic Growth and Employment Project (REGEP), funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Dutch government and implemented by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), will hold a regional forum on ways to promote and develop the rural economy in Jordan on February 25-26 at the Four Seasons Hotel Amman.JEDCO CEO Abdul Fattah Al-Kayed told the Jordan News Agency (Petra), on Tuesday, that the forum, which will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yousef Al-Shamali, aims to reach recommendations that will contribute to enriching the mechanisms for implementing the growth drivers in the economic modernization vision and developing national strategies related to rural development by directing technical and financial support from local and international partners to maximize the benefit from small and medium-sized projects related to the economic sustainability of rural projects in light of climate change.Al-Kayed added that the forum will be attended by more than 150 specialists. It seeks to find specific points of contact with local and regional partners and to attract new programs and mechanisms based on local and international initiatives to maximize future added value, support and develop sustainable production chains in the national economy, enhance the role of women and youth, and identify priority sectors.He said that the idea of holding the forum came from the economic modernization vision, which focuses on making Jordan one of the leading models in the fields of modernization by adopting projects to support the rural economy and managing specific programs that are concerned with supporting women and youth, responding to climate change and food security, improving access to finance and increasing income by providing jobs, and increasing the volume of exports, which in turn contributes to the advancement of the national economy.The forum will host representatives from international, regional and local institutions.The forum will discuss key policies and practices followed in developing the rural economy.Those who wish to attend can register through the following link: