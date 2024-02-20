Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wearable Product For Monitoring Body Temperature (PTA-182)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and accurate way to monitor and track body temperature data at regular intervals on a mobile device or computer," said an inventor, from

Tigard, Ore., "so I invented the WEARABLE THERMOMETER. My design would automatically take and store temperature readings and it offers alerts if low and high temperature limits are met."

The invention provides a wearable product for monitoring body temperature. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to manually taking one's temperature. As a result, it would accurately collect body temperature data at regular intervals and it would not disrupt the user's activities or rest. The invention features an affordable and environmentally responsible design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PTA-182, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp