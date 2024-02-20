(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
This edition features trend advancements in health, wellness, and nutrition featuring sensors for food products or pharmaceutical drugs, sustainable nutrition, technology-induced healthcare including AI for drug discovery and blockchain for data intelligence, personalized health solutions, online consultations, behavioral biometrics, and digital hospitals using IoT.
The trend opportunity profile series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid-to-long-term trends that will transform their business growth environment.
The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global Mega Trend of health, wellness, and nutrition. Moreover, it offers guidance to organizations for the incorporation of these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from upcoming new business models that will enable growth.
Key opportunities include the growth of intuitive AI platforms, AI generative modeling, upcycled health ingredients, health data monetization, smart contracts, health wearables, predictive analytics, home-based healthcare systems, and so on.
Key Topics Covered:
Trend Opportunity Profiles
Edible Sensors Upcycled Foods AI-enabled Drug Discovery Precision Probiotics Blockchain-based Healthcare Data Intelligence Digital Nutrition Consultation Behavioral Digital Biomarkers IoT-powered Virtual Hospitals
Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
Scoring Parameters: Growth Index
