Lamar Advertising To Appear At The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at approximately 2:00 p.m. EST.



The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, , and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,700 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

(225) 926-1000

...