Mechanical Energy Storage Technologies: Breakthrough Advancements Paving The Way For Grid-Scale Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Breakthrough Advancements in Mechanical Energy Storage Technologies" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study analyzes breakthrough advancements in mechanical energy storage (MES) technologies. With the decreasing cost of renewable energy, the contribution of clean energy systems to the global electricity mix has significantly increased, reaching around 30% in 2022. This, in turn, has led to an exponential surge in the demand for energy storage technologies.
MES technologies are a set of energy storage solutions ideally placed to meet this demand as they can address grid stability, power quality, and reliability concerns. A defining feature of most MES systems is their extensive storage durations and exceptionally long life, which makes them suitable for grid-scale energy management solutions. These technologies are also being deployed to provide stability to the grid and a range of ancillary services.
This study provides an overview of MES technologies, describing key attributes and identifying the current trends in this space. It also looks at the application areas for these technologies, providing a comparative analysis against competing storage solutions. The study identifies key stakeholders in this space and examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market.
The patent landscape and the latest developments in this area, including disruptive MES technologies, have also been discussed. The study concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Vehicle Fast-charging Network Growth Opportunity 2: Microgrids and Distributed Energy Systems Growth Opportunity 3: Next-generation Hybrid PHS and Renewable Energy Projects
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
MES: Technology Snapshot
Need for MES Systems Role of Energy Storage in Modern Grid Key Requirement of Energy Storage Solutions for Various Applications PHS - Technology Overview PHS - Key Attributes CAES - Technology Overview CAES - Key Attributes FES - Technology Overview FES - Key Attributes GES - Technology Overview GES - Key Attributes LAES - Technology Overview LAES - Key Attributes Comparison of Key Long-duration Energy Storage Technologies
Innovations Ecosystem
North America and Europe Lead the Way in MES Funding and Supportive Initiatives Important Players in the MES Space MES Patent Landscape
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107876651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.