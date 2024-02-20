Squadlocker Unveils Squadstudio: On-Demand Uniform Customization With Unprecedented Speed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SquadLocker , a leader in custom team apparel and gear, proudly presents SquadStudio , a revolutionary design tool designed to redefine the customization experience for sports teams through on-demand sublimated uniform designs. SquadStudio is completely digital and offers a low-friction experience for uniform decision-makers everywhere.

SquadStudio by SquadLocker: On-Demand Uniform Customization with Unprecedented Speed. Now Available!

SquadStudio uniform designer is now available. Design it, customize it, and get a quote fast. No art skills are needed. Powered by SquadLocker, on-demand custom uniforms ship in 3-5 days.

SquadStudio marks the next major innovation for the company since the announcement of its sublimated uniform line (SquadGEAR TM) that ships in 3-5 days and partnership with Wilson® for an exclusive line of basketball and volleyball uniforms. With this uniform customization technology, teams and organizations can design and get their hands on custom sublimated uniforms with unprecedented ease and speed.

"We are thrilled to introduce SquadStudio to our uniform offerings.

Offered both at SquadLocker and integrated with distribution partner journeys, this software enables users to customize sublimated uniforms instantly," said Gary Goldberg, President and Founder of SquadLocker. "Combined with the SquadGEAR promise to ship in 3-5 days, SquadStudio takes custom uniform production speed to a new level."

SquadStudio is packed with a broad selection of SquadGEAR and official Wilson custom uniform styles and designs for baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer, with lacrosse/field hockey on deck. Teams can effortlessly customize uniforms to create vibrant, eye-catching designs that stand out on the field or court.

Utilizing on-demand sublimation technology, SquadStudio connects high-quality, customized uniform design with single-unit production, and uniforms are then shipped directly to players, meeting the needs of organizations with time-sensitive requirements while accommodating late registrants or lost uniforms effortlessly. SquadLocker uniforms can be ordered in bulk or directly by players and families.

Like all of SquadLocker's services, free art and design support is available to users in the SquadStudio application, and SquadLocker uniform experts are standing by on chat. These live experts are ready to help with design, pricing, creating player kits, spirit wear, and more.

SquadStudio is now available to all SquadLocker customers. To learn more about SquadStudio and to start designing your custom apparel today, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" squadlocke

About SquadLocker:

SquadLocker

is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Wilson® , Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line (SquadGEARTM ) which facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving top-speed turnaround.

To learn more, visit the SquadLocker website, and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram , and X (Twitter) .

