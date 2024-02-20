Sun Life U.S. Named By Forbes As One Of America's Best Large Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of America's Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes , building on previous Forbes recognitions including Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Dental Insurers. The recognition results from extensive market research and surveyed employees around the country. Sun Life is committed to setting standards as a top workplace , promoting a flexible culture, hybrid work model, and new, state-of-the-art offices that support both wellness and productivity.

"We are honored to receive this award from Forbes knowing it is based on positive feedback from our employees, as well as meaningful benefits and engagement programs," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president, Sun Life U.S. "We're passionate about being a top workplace and believe that supporting employees is not only the right thing to do, but also a best practice for business success."

Sun Life U.S. offers employees one of the most generous paid family and medical leave plans in the country, allowing caregivers and those dealing with a health condition the time and support to address their needs. Employees also have access to a sabbatical program, taking time for professional or personal development, or to simply unplug for an extended period of time.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is also a strong focus for Sun Life, with initiatives in hiring and retention, career development, and philanthropy. Sun Life U.S. hosts several

Inclusion Networks (Employee Resource Groups,) including Asian Alliance, Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; Emerging Professionals Networks (EPN); Hispanic & Latin-America Alliance (HOLA, Adelante); Sun Life Pride; and Veteran's Engagement Team (VET).

Sun Life U.S. has received several top workplace awards, including Boston Globe Top Place to Work (six consecutive years); Hartford Courant Top Place to Work (three consecutive years); Top Workplaces USA (three consecutive years); and Baltimore Sun Top Places to Work 2023. In 2022 and 2023 Sun Life U.S. received the Great Places to Work recognition and was named a GirlsClub Top 25 Female Friendly Employer. In 2023 Sun Life U.S. was named by TIME Magazine as a Top Company for Future Leaders .

Globally, Sun Life was named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Companies for Women in 2023.

