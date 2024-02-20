Willo Products Company Announces Record Number Of Wedge™ Projects For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased adoption driven by innovations to locking systems in detention facilities

DECATUR, Ala., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, announced that in 2023 a record number of facilities chose the Willo WedgeTM to address their essential security infrastructure needs, resulting in double-digit growth in awarded projects.“We appreciate the continued trust our customers have in our ability to solve their locking system needs with high-quality and reliable products that ensure safe and secure operations of their facility,” ​said​ Dave Wood, President & CEO of​ ​Willo.



With many facilities aging and security infrastructure under increased abuse, there is a pervasive need to improve locking systems and cell doors to prevent the tampering and manipulation of locks within jails and prisons. In 2023, administrators and leaders from detention facilities across the U.S. chose locking system retrofits from Willo to address problematic locks and improve safety.

“Locks and doors are under constant manipulation. We designed the Willo Wedge with multiple patented features to ensure that locks stay locked,” said Wood. Jail administrators and prison maintenance personnel are choosing to replace their existing vulnerable locks with the Willo Wedge, a Grade 1, maximum security locking system that includes enhanced security features. By converting to the Wedge, detention center leaders can quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively improve the safety profile of their facility and minimize or eliminate violent incidents with the residents and staff.“Last year's growth was broad-based, with adoption from various state Departments of Corrections and mid-to-large sized counties. We look forward to continuing to serve these customers with additional projects and maintenance services in the coming years,” ​said​ Wood.

About Willo Products Company : ​Founded in​ 1945, ​Willo provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo's locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are installed in more than 1,500 jails in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and the Willo WedgeTM, the industry's only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

