Industry Pioneers Launch Rise Up Crowdfunding In Collaboration With The Coca-Cola Company Focusing On Diverse Founders

- Ruth E. Hedges CEOLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Pioneers Launch Rise Up Crowdfunding in Collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company Focusing on Access To Capital for Women and Minority-Owned Companies.In collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, two crowdfunding industry pioneers have launched Rise Up Crowdfunding, a FINRA and SEC registered funding portal where women and minority-owned companies may use equity crowdfunding to raise up to $5,000,000 in new capital as an alternative to traditional finance.“Although women and minority-led startups are launching daily, women receive less than 3% of venture capital funding, and it's even worse for black entrepreneurs, who received less than 2% of venture capital funding,” said Rise Up Crowdfunding CEO, creator and co-founder Ruth E. Hedges one of the pioneers of the 2012 JOBS Act that legalized equity crowdfunding.“We believe in a future where the next world-changing business does not go unrealized because of a lack of access to capital. We launched Rise Up Crowdfunding to give all diverse small business founders a way to raise capital online from customers, supporters, fans, and the general public who want to invest and support these companies and strengthen communities”.Lack of access to capital also prevents women and minority-owned companies from qualifying for large supplier diversity contracts from major corporations. In an attempt to address this problem, the new funding portal was launched with support from The Coca-Cola Company, who issued a press release calling Rise Up Crowdfunding“a new solution for business owners to gain access to a process for raising capital from the crowd, which could be a community of their customers, fans, followers, and the general public. And if successful, it could help them gain a supplier diversity contract.”“Coca-Cola's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference, and we share Rise Up Crowdfunding's mission to support businesses and underrepresented groups within the communities we serve,” said Fernando Hernandez, Senior Director, Supplier Diversity, for The Coca-Cola Company.“This much-needed resource can, in many cases, help small businesses scale up or expand their operations, open new locations, and grow their brands.”Rise Up Crowdfunding enables eligible companies to offer and sell private securities online to the general public through Regulation Crowdfunding.With an eye toward making this process legal and compliant, the funding portal was co-founded by Kendall Almerico, one of the world's most experienced equity crowdfunding attorneys.Rise Up Crowdfunding is launching with its first three Regulation Crowdfunding offerings:Palomino The Movie, Inc. – a Hispanic-owned Hollywood feature film about the rags-to-riches story of Hall of Fame world boxing champion Carlos Palomino that plans to hire numerous Hispanic and Latino actors and crew members.Wunderground Coffee – a woman and LGBTQ-owned adaptogenic mushroom coffee company based in Seattle and led by former Starbucks marketing executives.Dunamis Charge- the world's first black-owned and woman-led EV charging manufacturer, producing chargers made in America by a skilled American workforce.They are just getting started.To learn more, please visit .

