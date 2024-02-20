FREIDA ROTHMAN 2024 WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM️ Campaign Honors The Resilience, Strength, And Leadership Of Women Farmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The three esteemed honorees for FREIDA ROTHMAN 2024 WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM️ campaign - Christi Bland-Miller (left), Traci Middleton (center), and Hallie Shoffner (right) - sharing their stories of strength and resilience. Photo: Dhrumil Desai

Designer & CEO Freida Rothman (middle left) with the three 2024 WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM️. Photo: Dhrumil Desai

Freida Rothman designed the STRENGTH bracelet to honor the legacy of her four grandparents who taught her to always see the beauty in life and choose a positive path forward in the face of adversity. Photo: Dhrumil Desai

Celebrating Women's History Month, WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM: Stewards of the Land highlights women farmers driving innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

- Freida Rothman, Designer & CEOBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning jewelry designer Freida Rothman proudly announces the honored women of the fifth annual WOMAN OF STRENGTHTM️ campaign. This year the brand will be spotlighting the incredible women shaping the agricultural sector. This campaign launches in honor of Women's History Month on March 1, 2024. Inspired by the resilience of her grandmothers, both Holocaust survivors, Freida continues her empowering journey of sharing stories of strength by honoring these women from across the nation who embody resilience, dedication, and leadership.WOMAN OF STRENGTHTM️: Stewards of the Land, shines a well-deserved spotlight on the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry. These women, through their unwavering commitment and innovative approaches, not only navigate challenges but thrive, contributing significantly to the vitality and sustainability of their communities.The esteemed honorees for the 2024 WOMAN OF STRENGTHTM️ campaign are Christi Bland-Miller (Sledge, MS), Hallie Shoffner (Newport, AK), and Traci Middletone (Puryear, TN). Christi Bland-Miller is a fourth-generation rice farmer preserving her family's legacy and championing the cause for minority farmers to secure their access to crucial resources. Hallie Shoffner, founder of Foodwise and CEO of SFR Seed, blends tradition with innovation while tackling climate change with sustainable farming practices to preserve our land for future generations. Traci Middleton, founder of Mill Creek Land & Cattle, is renowned for her excellence in breeding quality Brangus cattle and her leadership within the agricultural community.On February 14, against the backdrop of Tennessee's rolling hills and scenic landscapes, Freida Rothman and her team skillfully captured the essence of these inspiring women farmers. The campaign not only showcases the timeless elegance of Freida Rothman's designs but also pays tribute to the resilience and dedication of these remarkable Stewards of the Land. Each honoree's story is a testament to the power of determination, perseverance, and innovation in navigating obstacles and fostering positive change within the agricultural industry.Freida Rothman, recipient of the Social Impact Award from the Accessories Council for her iconic Strength Bracelet , expresses her excitement, stating,“Through the WOMAN OF STRENGTHTM️ campaign, we aim to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in agriculture and inspire future generations to pursue their passions with courage.” These women epitomize resilience, ingenuity, and an unwavering spirit that serves as a beacon of strength for the next generation.FREIDA ROTHMAN invites the public to join in the celebration of these three remarkable WOMAN OF STRENGTHTM️, whose stories unfold against the enchanting landscapes of Tennessee. The campaign will be released digitally on March 1, 2024, on FREIDA ROTHMAN website and social platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to witness the unveiling of these inspiring narratives.Customers can shop for FREIDA ROTHMAN accessories at freidarothman . Images of the campaign are available in the media kit .About Freida RothmanBorn and raised in Brooklyn, Freida Rothman is an award-winning second-generation jeweler, a mother of five, and an entrepreneur striving to remind her community that through positivity and optimism you can conquer any challenge. Inspired by the legacy of four grandparents - all Holocaust survivors - Freida's designs honor strength, hope and resiliency through elevated designs that reflect her native Brooklyn. For Freida, the city symbolizes a second chance for her family who arrived with overwhelming hope for a better tomorrow. Her national campaign, WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM️, has received recognition from the most recognizable institutions such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Accessories Council, Marquette University, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, West Point Military Academy and more. Launched as an ode to female endurance and fortitude, WOMEN OF STRENGTHTM️ celebrates strong women throughout the nation that have overcome challenges with their positivity, perseverance, and resilience. Taking design inspiration from the city streets around her, Freida's signature sterling silver and mixed-metal pieces are designed to empower. Taking the industrial grit and transforming it into exquisitely crafted accessories that amplify a meaningful life.

Shari Gazzini

FREIDA ROTHMAN

+1 718-513-4114 ext. 26

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook