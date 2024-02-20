'Trump Sneakers,' First Presidential Sneaker Line, Already Sold Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Former US President Donald Trump has become the first president to launch his sneaker line, 'Trump Sneakers,' making a debut at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

On February 17, 2024, the line introduced its first official sneaker, the "Never Surrender High-Tops," under the theme "Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump." Announced as a limited edition with only 1,000 pairs available, the sneakers sold out immediately during the pre-order phase.

Designed with a striking gold finish and adorned with a 'T' badge and an American flag on the collar, these sneakers are set to ship in July 2024.

In addition to the Never Surrender High Tops, the 'Trump Sneakers' line also released other merchandise, including perfume, cologne, and T-red wave and POTUS 45 sneakers.

The products are marketed under CIC Ventures LLC, utilizing Trump's name and likeness under license, not directly manufactured by Trump or The Trump Organization.