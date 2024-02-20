HKTDC Twin Jewellery Shows Return In 'Two Shows, Two Venues' Mode



· Twin jewellery events restore 'two shows, two venues' format for the first time since the pandemic.

· Themed Be Part of the Splendid Legacy, the 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 10th Hong Kong International

Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show are expected to attract over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 counties and regions, drawing enthusiastic responses.

· Over 60% of exhibitors from overseas, reaffirming international popularity of the shows.

· More than 30 seminars, events and parades, including analysis of jewellery market trends by FRED, an LVMH jewellery brand

· Hong Kong's Fine Jewellery Exports rebounded 23% to HK$87.8 billion last year, 40% higher than pre-pandemic. HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The

40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show , organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will return to the two fairs, two venues format for the first time since the pandemic , presenting the world's premier jewellery trade platform. The Diamond, Gem & Pearl show will run at AsiaWorld-Expo from 27 February to 2 March, while the Jewellery Fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 February to 4 March, bringing sourcing and global trade opportunities for industry players. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC , said:“The theme of this year's jewellery shows is Be Part of the Splendid Legacy , and the events are expected to attract over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions. The overall scale of the fairs is close to pre-pandemic levels, with more than 60% of exhibitors coming from outside Hong Kong, accentuating Hong Kong's status as an international trade and jewellery sourcing centre. The shows attract over 90 buyer missions from 65 countries and regions.” Fine jewellery exports rebound Hong Kong's fine jewellery exports rebounded significantly last year, rising 23% to HK$87.8 billion (US$11.2 billion) compared to 2022, and 40% higher than pre-pandemic 2019, with strong growth in exports to Mainland China, which recorded a year-on-year increase of more than 20%, and the United States and Switzerland, which increased 16% and 82% year-on-year respectively. Twin shows feature 36 pavilions Supported by jewellery trade associations and organisations from all over the world, the fairs feature 36 geographic and industry pavilions from Belgium, Brazil, Mainland China, Colombia, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Türkiye while Malaysia debuts. Industry pavilions returning include the Tanzanite Foundation, Asia Pacific Creators Association and International Coloured Gems Association, while the T-GOLD+METS Pavilion (co-organised by Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers' Association and Italian Exhibition Group) will debut to focus on jewellery manufacturing machinery. Dedicated zones feature international brands, cultural and creative designs The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show contains 18 zones, including the Hall of Extraordinary , which features 78 global exhibitors showcasing stunning diamond, gemstone, jade and pearl jewellery. These include Hong Kong exhibitor Hatta New World Company Limited (Booth: CEC GH-D06) which will showcase a jewellery set that carries about 110 carats of Brazilian Paraiba tourmaline pieces (a necklace, a ring and a pair of earrings), worth over HK$15 million. The bright-blue Paraiba is one of the rarest precious stones on Earth. The

Designer Galleria showcases collections and a number of culturally inspired creative designs this year. Japanese exhibitor Jewellery of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-032) presents Mizuhiki, a brooch incorporating traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Inspired by the Japanese art of knotting, the brooch is decorated with a black pearl, diamond and green garnet with knotted lacquerware, giving its traditional design a fashionable touch. Hong Kong exhibitor Charming Jewellery Ltd (Booth: CEC 1C-A36) brought its La broderie brand, which features embroidery, a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. Hong Kong embroidery masters used silk threads to create vivid illustrations of butterflies, dragonflies and orchids, sewn together with gold accessories and jewellery pieces, crafting exquisite workmanship and elegant pieces. The

Hall of Fame will feature international brands including Giorgio Visconti from Italy , Chete from Hong Kong, Carrera Y Carrera from Spain and Lao Feng Xiang from Mainland China . Rare diamonds in spotlight The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show will bring together a wide range of diamonds, gemstones and pearl exhibitors in 11 zones, including three high-end product zones – Hall of Fine Diamond, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean – which will showcase top-quality white diamonds, coloured diamonds, high-end gemstones, rare pearls and other raw materials from all over the world, including Color Diamond Trading Co's rare orange fancy colour diamond (Booth: AWE 5-G06) weighing 1.03 carats, believed to be highly sought-after by collectors and jewellery traders. Participating countries and regions include Zhuji (Zhejiang) from Mainland China, once again bringing freshwater pearls to the show, while the Vice Governor of Henan will personally lead the province's pavilion. The Japan Pavilion will continue to bring a wide range of quality pearls to the show. Forums, events and parades facilitate industry exchange More than 30 seminars, exhibitor forums and parades at the twin jewellery shows will showcase the latest design trends and facilitate industry exchange. The Future of Chinese Jewellery Design and AI Empowerment , co-organised by the Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, will explore the latest development of AI and jewellery design. Valentin Andres, representative of FRED, an LVMH Group jewellery brand, will analyse the market trends at the Buyer's Forum . Three industry standard and authentication bodies – Gemmological Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification and The World Jewellery Confederation – will outline details on the international Fei Cui benchmark at the Seminar on International Fei Cui Standard . At the same seminar, a senior gemmologist at the SSEF Swiss Gemmological Institute will speak on advanced gemmology and scientific analysis on gemstone testing; and a leading authority on gemstones, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), will present solutions to industry challenges. Digital platforms create effective trade-fair experience This year, the HKTDC Marketplace App and official websites of the two shows will allow buyers to register before the fair, authenticate themselves through the App and download their verified eBadge for direct entry, greatly reducing queuing and waiting times, and enhancing sourcing efficiency. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match function to scan exhibitors' unique QR codes during the physical exhibition, bookmark favourite exhibitors, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid mode, buyers can make purchases on-site and search for products and services on the Click2Match smart business-matching platform and hktdc sourcing platform. From now until 11 March, buyers and exhibitors can conduct online discussions through Click2Match. For the convenience visitors to both fairs, free shuttle buses will take buyers to and from AsiaWorld-Expo and the city (including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai). Please refer to the fair website for details. Photos Download: Sophia Chong (centre), Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, Lawrence Ma (left), Chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, and Winston Chow (right), Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee, attended today's (20 February) press conference to introduce the twin jewellery shows The twin jewellery shows press conference was supported by members of the HKTDC's Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show organising committees. Sophia Chong (front, centre), HKTDC's Deputy Executive Director, together with other members of the committees, posed for a group photo with celebrities Hong Kong Team fencer Shawn Cheung (third left) and actress Rosita Kwok (third right) led the models to present exquisite jewellery Hong Kong Team fencer Shawn Cheung wears an embroidered brooch by Charming Jewellery Ltd . The piece's sleek and minimalist aesthetic artfully showcases Shawn's harmonised blend of strength and grace Artist Rosita Kwok wears a Paraiba tourmaline jewellery set, valued at over HK$15 million, presented by Hong Kong exhibitor Hatta New World Company Limited . The vibrant blue hues of the set exude an aura of opulence and elegance Set with highly translucent jadeite edged by diamonds and mounted in 18 karat white gold, this diamond necklace, brooch and ring set was presented by United Jewelry Company The jadeite necklace, ring and earrings set by On Tung Company is magnificent with a graceful and luxurious green colour

