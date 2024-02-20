2Nd German Aid Plane Headed To Gaza Arrives In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- A second German military aid plane arrived in Jordan, on Tuesday, carrying medical equipment and medicines to be sent to the people in the Gaza Strip.The plane, which landed at the Martyr Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, eastern Jordan, was received by the Assistant Director General of the Royal Medical Services for Medical Affairs and Regions, Brigadier General Dr. Sahl Al-Hammouri, and the German Ambassador to Jordan, Bertram von Moltke, who said that "Germany is using all available channels to provide humanitarian assistance and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. The field hospitals of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army are necessary to help the wounded Palestinians and save lives, and we are proud to support their courageous work."Moltke pointed out that since October, the German government has tripled its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and has sent several relief planes to the region, in addition to ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza more effectively and a sustainable ceasefire is reached.This assistance comes in confirmation of the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and in support of the Jordanian humanitarian efforts to support the people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult circumstances they are facing, as well as its important pivotal role in unifying international efforts and delivering aid to the Strip.JAF confirmed that it has been continuing to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war. In coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, they have established an air bridge using Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft heading to El Arish International Airport, which has so far reached 42 aircraft, in addition to 11 airdrops, part of which were carried out in partnership and coordination with a number of brotherly and friendly countries and humanitarian organizations. This is to support the health sector and enable it to provide treatment services to patients, the wounded, and the injured.