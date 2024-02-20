Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Infant Car Seat/Carrier (PHO-3081)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an infant car seat/carrier that would vibrate or play music to help soothe a fussy baby," said an inventor, from Glendale,

Ariz., "so I invented the ROCK A' BYE BABY. My design would also help parents maintain visual contact with the baby."

The invention provides an improved design for an infant car seat. In doing so, it offers soothing features for the baby. It also enables the parent to see the child and it eliminates the need to use the vehicle's dome light. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



