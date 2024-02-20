Kevin Hart's Doha Show Tickets Sell Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Tickets for US stand-up comedian Kevin Hart's show in Doha sold out within a single day. Hart's "Brand New Material" show, presented by Qatar Airways, is scheduled to take place at the Katara Beach Arena within Doha's Katara Cultural Village.

Qatar Airways announced the sell-out on social media, stating, "Guess what?! Kevin Hart show SOLD OUT in a day. See you on 01 March 2024 for a comedy night to remember."

Ticket prices ranged from QR400 to QR20,000 for the show.

The event promises to be a phone-free experience, and attendees will have their phones, smart watches, and accessories sealed in a Yondr pouch, to be opened only at the show's conclusion.

As of now, organizers have not announced whether additional tickets will become available for purchase ahead of the show's date. Stay tuned for any updates.