Andersen Global Expands Canadian Presence With Addition Of Valuation Firm

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global continues to expand its global valuation practice through a Collaboration Agreement with Fortin Gaignard Groupe Conseil Inc., a leading valuation firm operating in Canada.

Founded in 2008, Fortin Gaignard is an independent firm specializing in business valuation, transaction services, and litigation support. The firm works closely with a wide array of clients to deliver integrated valuation services in tax and succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, company succession, shareholder agreements, purchase price allocation, impairment testing, and intangible assets.

“We are focused on adapting to the evolving valuation market to ensure our clients receive best-in-class solutions tailored to every need,” said managing director Dany Brisson.“This collaboration with Andersen Global signifies our commitment to our clients, and we look forward to working with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global as we extend our global reach to provide seamless service.”

“Fortin Gaignard is well renowned for their deep industry expertise and ability to maintain a competitive edge in the market,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“I expect the team will develop a close working relationship with our valuation practice in the U.S., positioning us for further growth.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 15,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 425 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink