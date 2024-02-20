SHEIN Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Through Livestream Fashion Show, SHEIN Live: Front Row

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Global, online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will unveil its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection through a special episode of its interactive, shoppable livestream experience,“SHEIN Live: Front Row.” This event is set to commence at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 25, promising an immersive journey into the hottest trends for spring and summer fashion.

The three-hour livestream will be presented by SHEIN host Renee Ariel , featuring actress Teala Dunn , host of the Over Comfort podcast Jenicka Lopez , and the trendsetting Mian Twins , Azra and Aisha. Accessible across Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram via @sheinofficial , @shein_us , the“SHEIN Live: Front Row” extravaganza will bring the runway directly to viewers' fingertips. The exclusive shoppable experience awaits on the SHEIN app, offering an unparalleled connection to the latest fashion trends.

Inspired by the warmer weather, the Spring/Summer collection brings together trendy and chic looks through six collections: Effortlessly Elegant, Summer Vacay, Modern Classics, Casual Chic, Sweet as Honey, and Street Style. From solid patterns to playful prints, each design caters to diverse tastes, ensuring there's a fashion statement for everyone.

“Building on the success of last fall's SHEIN Live: Front Row event, we are thrilled to unveil the next chapter in our innovative virtual fashion experiences,” said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S.“The Spring/Summer showcase continues as an interactive celebration of style that instantly connects our vibrant community to the latest SHEIN collections.”

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their looks from SHEIN Live: Front Row on social media by tagging @sheinofficial and @shein_us and using the hashtag #SpringintoSHEIN.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit .

