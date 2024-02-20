Kinaxis Expands Its Partner Program To Meet Industry Demand For Next-Generation Supply Chain Management Solutions - AETO...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today announced the expansion of its PartnerLink program to better equip partners to drive end-to-end supply chain orchestration for our joint customers. As new levels of volatility and uncertainty spur unprecedented demand for digital transformation, businesses need access to solutions to deliver agility, predictability and intelligence at an accelerated pace.

Since launching in 2021, the Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes System Integrators (SIs), Cloud partners, Solution Extension partners (SolEx), and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) – has grown to more than 170 partners and 2,500+ certified consultants worldwide, making it one of the industry's largest networks of supply chain transformation specialists.

Amidst increased global trade disruptions, Kinaxis is making a series of significant PartnerLink program investments to empower its rapidly growing community including new program tiers and regional partner-centric events along with a revamped curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources to ensure that they have accelerated path to deployment on our platform.

Key investments for 2024 include:



Partner Relationship Management Portal – this new portal will serve as a dynamic, all-in-one communications hub with customizable dashboards to access valuable sales resources, marketing and deployment support, training and certification information, event news, product materials and more.

First-Ever Global Partner Roadshow – a series of exclusive, in-person events across APAC, EMEA and North America with industry-specific deep-dive presentations from Kinaxis and industry thought leaders and a first-hand look at key product roadmap innovations.

New Certifications – expanded list of certifications will ensure highly-skilled consultants remain on the cutting edge of new technological developments and implementation best practices. New Tiering System – a comprehensive tiering framework will provide access to various financial and business benefits, from training and tools to market development funds, partner advisory councils, sandbox demo environments and more. Partners will automatically enter the Silver tier and upon meeting revenue, certification and specialization requirements, graduate to higher tiers.

“With labor disputes, cyber-attacks and the escalation of conflicts in global hotspots like Eastern Europe and the Middle East all threatening the movement of goods globally, businesses have never had a greater need for supply chain solutions that enable them to prepare for and respond to unexpected disruptions,” said Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “The investments we are making in our PartnerLink program will strengthen our position to capitalize on this demand and deliver on our global growth objectives by ensuring our partner ecosystem has the tools they need to help customers achieve supply chain resiliency no matter what risks appear on the horizon.”

To learn more about Kinaxis and its partner program, please visit kinaxis/partners .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

