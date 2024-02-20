Tinygemsbreaks - Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Invests In Avrio Worldwide PBC, Acquires Stake In Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a new industry innovator leading the way in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has made a strategic investment in Avrio Worldwide PBC. In addition, Avrio will deploy its registered digital financial market infrastructure (“dFMI”) for the tokenization of digital assets across DLMI's network of companies and with a current market capitalization of an estimated $150 million, DLMI will acquire a 24% stake in Avrio, which is a parent company of several companies delivering licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services across public, private and digital markets. Avrio has an ATS technology that can be used by operators of private markets to facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of securities; the tech includes a quotation bureau, a transfer agent and a qualified matching engine for LP investors. In addition, Avrio's public market technology includes an API farm for exchange management, order management, portfolio management and client management along with routes to global public markets.

“With a state-of-the-art dFMI stack, Avrio is the financial services technology engine to enable the DLMI network of companies and projects, across many industries, including financial services, real estate, media/entertainment/gaming/and sports, hospitality, consumer products, technology and aerospace, and education and healthcare, while unlocking access to liquidity and value for investors through a registered platform,” said Diamond Lake MineralsCEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“The technology platform combined with the strong alignment that both Avrio and DLMI have as it relates to ethics, laws, rules and regulation, and the exceptional experience in the future of securities is what makes this relationship extremely special. Now that we are utilizing Avrio's technology, team, and licenses within DLMI, we are well positioned to continue to execute our strategy to be a global leader in digital securities.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine those businesses with the future of money and digital assets.

.

