Duo In Court Over M1.8M Fraud

They were charged and were remanded out of custody after they each paid bail of M10 000 and a surety of M100 000.

Their surety came in the form of cars.

Thabang Shololo, 31, of Ha-'Mamathe in Berea and Malefane Mosothoane, 37, of Koalabata appeared before Magistrate Peete Molapo to answer the charge.

The company which belongs to the Minister of Police, Lebona Lephema, is located at the Maseru Industrial Estate.

The charge sheet says the two men, at the beginning of April last year to February this year,“unlawfully and intentionally acted in concert and in furtherance of a common purpose” to defraud the company.

The court heard that the duo deliberately made to Executive Transport a false representation or concealed from the company a fact which in the circumstances they had a duty to reveal.

The duo allegedly presented a forged bank confirmation indicating that different customers had deposited and paid for cement from the company.

So as a result of the misrepresentation, the company dispatched the cement.

The charge sheet said they did this with the intention that Executive Transport should act upon the representation to its detriment. As a result of the fraudulent transaction, the company lost over M1.8 million.

Majara Molupe