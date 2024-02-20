Call That A Muffin?

(MENAFN- The Post) In Oscar Wilde's short story“The Canterville Ghost” (1887) one of the characters says about the British,“We have everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language.” Between American English and British English there are many, many differences. Which is not to say that either American or British English are standardised; there are multiple varieties within each. As a south-western Brit I can find it difficult to fully understand what someone from Liverpool or Newcastle is saying.

I remember one year during the NUL's International Theatre for Development project we had a student from the islands of Scotland. She was brilliant and hard-working and full of good ideas - if only one could understand the ideas when she introduced them. The NUL students grouped together and asked me:“Chris, can you translate what Kirsty is saying for us?” and I replied:“I'm as lost as you are.”

Between American and British English it's not just a matter of pronunciation but also of vocabulary (I'll be coming to muffins - see the title of this piece - in a while) and spelling.

In the biographical film Prick Up Your Ears British, dramatist Joe Orton shares a room with Ken Halliwell and they decide to write a novel together. Ken asks Joe“can you spell?” and Joe replies“yes, but not accurately.”

This is hardly a surprise, given that he's a Brit. The American spelling system is far more regular and rational than the British. (Readers with laptops will have noticed that your spell-check gives the option of British or American spelling, but that doesn't help you as in Lesotho the British system is used, so for the time being you're stuck with it).

I mean, what can you say about a spelling system where“plough” rhymes with“now”, but“tough” rhymes with“stuff”– and“now” doesn't rhyme with“low.” Yipes (as the Americans say). When I was lecturing in Lesotho and in Nigeria and marking assignments I was always very lenient over spelling, because I know what a mountain it is to climb (the latter word rhyming with“time”, of course).

Then there is the matter of vocabulary or denotation (a term I hope readers remember from a few weeks back). There are many examples of things that are denoted by different words in British and American English: lift / elevator; pavement / sidewalk; windscreen / windshield; petrol / gas; cinema / movie theater (and look at the American spelling of (Brit)“theatre”– a lot easier). And some of these reflect our different histories.

For example, there's a vegetable, a kind of small marrow, the British call it a courgette (one of my favourite vegetables, in case any of you are planning to invite me for dinner). That's a word that British English has borrowed directly from French - that is, a loan word (I'm not sure we plan to give it back).

The Americans on the other hand call it a zucchini, a loan word from Italian, which I guess reflects the size and influence of the Italian community in the USA. (Speaking of vegetables, I can't give you an explanation for why the Brits call an aubergine an aubergine - another loan word from French - but the Americans call it an egg-plant).

Next week I'll get around to muffins - a sore point - and I'll move on to differences between English and French and between Sesotho and Setswana. Bet you can't wait.

Chris Dunton is a former Professor of English and Dean of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho.