Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited

Stock code: 1710





Trio Group Joins Hands with Sinooil to Venture into Central Asian Markets

Deltrix EV Chargers First Launched in Kazakhstan





[Hong Kong - 20 February 2024] Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (“Trio Group” or“The Group”, Stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, owns self-developed EV charging solution brand, Deltrix, which has established a subsidiary in Kazakhstan to enter the EV charging station market in Central Asia. On 9 February, Trio Group took a significant step in developing its EV charging solution business in Central Asia. Two Deltrix 60 kW DC dual-gun charging stations installed at No.2 gas station of Sinooil (China National Petroleum) (A joint venture oil sales company of China National Petroleum and local enterprises in Kazakhstan) in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. At the launch ceremony, there was a successful trial run for these EV chargers, marking the official launch of Trio Group's first charging station in Central Asia, further advancing its goal of achieving low-carbon emissions and venturing into clean energy field.





The launch ceremony of Deltrix EV charging station welcomed several distinguished guests of honour, including Ms. Jiang Wei, the Consul General of the PRC in Almaty; Mr. Bian Dezhi, Management of CNPC Central Asia branch; Mr. Wang Zhijun, the General Manager of PetroChina International (Kazakhstan) Corporation Limited, and Mr. Wang Jian, the Deputy General Manager of PetroChina International (Kazakhstan) Corporation Limited and General Manager of Sinooil. During the launch ceremony, these distinguished guests participated in charging an electric vehicle on the site.





The two Deltrix-branded 60 kW DC dual-gun EV chargers were installed in the station and they are connected with the largest payment platform Kazakhstan, KASPI Bank, through Deltrix's self-developed mobile application. This integration allows EV owners an easy and simple charging process.





Mr. Cecil Wong, Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited, expressed enthusiasm with eager anticipation about Deltrix's development in the Central Asian markets. He said, "Trio Group, leveraging its robust industrial manufacturing capabilities accumulated over 40 years, has systematically achieved the expansion of its business footprint. The entry of Deltrix charging solution brand into the Central Asian markets exemplifies a classic case of Hong Kong enterprise implementing the 'Belt and Road' initiative, which is truly inspiring! We are honoured to establish a strategic partnership with Sinooil, and successfully set up the first EV charging station installed with Deltrix products. This collaboration will have a profound and positive impact on our overall strategic planning in Central Asia. Sinooil operated 186 gas stations in Kazakhstan, benefiting from abundant resources and support. This collaboration will enable both Trio Group and Sinooil to expand the Central Asian charging station markets more effectively. As Chinese electric vehicles gain traction in Central Asia, Deltrix Kazakhstan is strategically capitalising on market opportunities, aligning with China's 'Belt and Road' initiative for swift expansion in the region. We will continue to strengthen our ability to integrate with Kazakhstan's resources, promote the transition to new energy, add impetus to the stability of the local energy market and contribute to its economic development."













About Sinooil

Sinooil(Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited) is a finished oil terminal sales company formed by China National Petroleum Corporation and local enterprises in Kazakhstan. It is one of the third largest finished oil terminal sales companies in Kazakhstan. And it ranks the second-largest retail distributor of finished oil in Kazakhstan, managed by PetroChina International Kazakhstan.





About Trio Group

Trio Industrial Electronics Group is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with over 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients come from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.











Skye Shum

Investor Relations Manager





