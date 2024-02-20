Global Industrial Announces Appointment Of Gary Michel To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Gary S. Michel has been appointed as an independent member to the Company's Board of Directors, effective February 20, 2024. Mr. Michel fills the vacancy on the Board of Directors resulting from the resignation of Thomas R. Suozzi, who resigned as a director of the Company effective as of February 14, 2024 after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Mr. Michel has been appointed to serve on the Board's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Michel previously served as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. from 2018 to 2022, as well as chair of its board of directors from 2021 to 2022. Mr. Michel previously worked at Honeywell International, Inc., where he served as the president and chief executive officer of the Home and Building Technologies strategic business group from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Michel began his career at Ingersoll Rand, where he spent 33 years, most recently as senior vice president and president of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning business and as a member of Ingersoll Rand's enterprise leadership team from 2011 to 2017. Mr. Michel holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix.

Richard Leeds, Executive Chairman of Global Industrial Company, said, "Gary is an accomplished senior executive and board member who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in our industry. We look forward to his contributions to Global Industrial. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tom sincerely for his contributions to our Company and wish him well as he returns to Congress to serve our country."

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial. "We Can Supply That®".

